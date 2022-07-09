Time Out says

It feels like comic Harry Hill and his writing partner Steve Brown have been testing the water for this musical adaptation of the Tony Blair story for aeons now – ‘Tony! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera]’ has certainly had a fair few short work in progress runs at the Park Theatre, where it’ll finally premiere properly this summer.

It’s an altogether more modest affair than ‘I Can’t Sing!’, the ‘X-Factor’ musical that Hill and Brown wrote together that proved to be one of the great flops of the modern era, tanking hard at the enormous Palladium in 2014. Not that ‘Tony!’ might not end up in the West End one day, but baby steps are probably advised.

Anyway, as you can probably gather, it’s a rock opera – that is to say a musical with guitars – about noted former Prime Minister Tony Blair. Hill and Brown have spoken of their interest in Blair’s story as an essentially tragic one, insofar as the euphoric rush of his rise to power has almost entirely been undone by the Iraq War. However, you do strongly imagine that it’ll be a delightfully weird and silly affair – it is Harry Hill, after all.