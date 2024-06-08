London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Twelfth Night

  • Theatre, Shakespeare
  • Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Regent’s Park
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Twelfth Night, Open Air Theatre, 2024
Photo: Rich LakosAnna Francolini (Olivia)
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

Highly enjoyable take on the Shakespeare classic, set in a seaside nightclub that nobody ever leaves

Given a beautiful warm May night and the twinkling surroundings of the Open Air Theatre, I’d probably look fairly kindly on a wilfully abrasive take on ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona’, let alone a crowd-pleasing ‘Twelfth Night’.

I’m not sure Owen Horsley’s lengthy production finds any incredible new depths in Shakespeare’s greatest comedy. But it is, nonetheless, lovely stuff.

The conceit here is that all the action takes place inside a hulking seaside nightclub named Olivia’s. Exactly where it’s supposed to be – a fading British coastal town, an expat corner of the Med – is never made clear. It’s also basically irrelevant: like Hotel California you can check in but seemingly not leave; once people enter the club they have no life outside it. In the opening sequence, we see that Raphael Bushay’s lovelorn Orsino spends his days and nights drinking in the establishment, while everyone else is either a punter or an employee. Or Olivia herself: in the show’s most entertaining turn, Anna Francolini stars as a Miss Havisham-alike, clad in elaborate veils of mourning, tottering about with her late brother’s ashes.

There’s the very real sense that these people’s lives might never have changed at all if not for the abrupt arrival of Evelyn Miller’s willowy Viola, whose decision to disguise herself as Cesario – a man – sparks a fire in both Orsino and Olivia’s loins that finally shakes them from their inertia.

As ever much of the focus lies with the various eccentric hangers on that inhabit the club: Michael Matus’s Toby Belch is a drag entertainer; Matthew Spencer’s Andrew Aguecheek I was a bit confused about (he flitted between business suit and drag) but was also funny; Richard Cant’s fastidious Malvolio has a distinct air of Mr Humphries from ‘Are You Being Served?’. There is definitely a pleasing sitcom-like quality to their various scrapes, a sense that the antics they get up to in ‘Twelfth Night’ - basically an elaborate prank on Malvolio - are but a snapshot of their ludicrous lives.

With added songs it runs to three hours, which is a lot for a comedy. Some of the minor characters get eye-catching treatments that don’t end up meshing that well with their actual story arcs. The play gestures at a genderqueer transgressiveness it doesn’t really follow through on. But it has a strong second half: Francolini gets funnier the more she has to do, and there’s a genuine sexiness to the late night scenes between Orsino and Cesario that transcends the innate preposterousness of the former not clocking the latter was a woman. 

Moreover, nitpicking feels less relevant on a balmy late spring night in London’s most enchanting theatre. Founded almost a century ago as a Shakespeare-only venue, the OAT hasn’t staged a full length version of one of his works in years. But this return to the Bard is about as quintessential as it gets. Play on!

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski

Details

Address:
Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Inner Circle
Regent's Park
London
NW1 4NR
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Tube: Baker St
Price:
£15-£65. Runs 3hr

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Bestselling Time Out offers

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.