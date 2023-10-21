London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Uncle Vanya

  • Theatre, Experimental
  • Duke of York’s Theatre, Covent Garden
Andrew Scott, Uncle Vanya, 2023
Photo Oliver Rosser
Advertising

Time Out says

Andrew Scott stars in a one-man version of Chekhov’s great play

Frankly a one-man version of ‘Uncle Vanya’ sounds like a terrifying idea, but when the man in question is Andrew Scott then you pretty much have to throw your arms up to the heavens and accept that it’ll probably be great.

In his first major stage part in four years, prodigiously talented ‘Sherlock’ and ‘Fleabag’ star Scott will take on every single role in Chekhov’s wistful masterpiece, performed in a new solo adaptation by Simon Stephens. 

It undeniably sounds a bit eccentric, but then so does much of Scott’s CV, and if the adaptation is capable of tapping into half the power of Vanya then it’ll be pretty damn good. Sam Yates directs.

Details

Event website:
www.vanyaonstage.com
Address:
Duke of York’s Theatre
St Martin's Lane
London
WC2N 4BG
Transport:
Tube: Charing Cross
Price:
£tba

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Bestselling Time Out offers

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.