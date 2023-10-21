Time Out says

Frankly a one-man version of ‘Uncle Vanya’ sounds like a terrifying idea, but when the man in question is Andrew Scott then you pretty much have to throw your arms up to the heavens and accept that it’ll probably be great.

In his first major stage part in four years, prodigiously talented ‘Sherlock’ and ‘Fleabag’ star Scott will take on every single role in Chekhov’s wistful masterpiece, performed in a new solo adaptation by Simon Stephens.

It undeniably sounds a bit eccentric, but then so does much of Scott’s CV, and if the adaptation is capable of tapping into half the power of Vanya then it’ll be pretty damn good. Sam Yates directs.