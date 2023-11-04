Time Out says

Cameron Mackintosh’s blockbuster musical ‘Miss Saigon’ has been controversial since its inception: US playwright David Henry Hwang’s plays ‘Face Value’ and ‘Yellow Face’ both humorously reflected upon the backlash to its inaugural US run, whereupon the casting of the white actor Jonathan Pryce in the role of role of half-Vietnamese character The Engineer caused outrage, as did the lack of roles for Asian performers generally.

Thirty or so years on and while you can’t imagine a white actor cast in the role, the musical is viewed with a more fundamental level of mistrust for its perpetuation of Asian stereotypes, particularly with regards to the submissiveness of Asian women.

That’s the essential basis of US playwright Kimber Lee charmingly, er, titled ‘untitled f*ck m*ss s**gon play’, which follows Kim (‘My Neighbour Totoro’ star Mei Mac) as she realises she’s trapped in a never-ending historical cycle of Asian stereotypes – and starts to plan how she might break it. Roy Alexander Weise directs this co-production between the Royal Exchange Theatre, Factory International on behalf of Manchester International Festival, Headlong and the Young Vic, where it heads after debuting in Manchester this summer.