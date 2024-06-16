London
Viola’s Room

  • Theatre, Immersive
  • The Carriageworks, Woolwich
Viola's Room, Punchdrunk, 2024
Image: Muse
Time Out says

Punchdrunk return with an intimate chiller for small groups

There was famously an eight-year gap between immersive theatre leading lights Punchdrunk’s shows ‘The Drowned Man’ and ‘The Burnt City’. But with a permanent base established in Woolwich – aka The Carriageworks – the company said it would be back sooner rather than later this time and so it has proved.

‘Viola’s Room’ sounds like it’ll be a much more intimate affair than the gargantuan ‘Burnt City’. Essentially a remake of very, very early Punchdrunk show ‘The Moon Slave’ – which was only ever seen by four audience members – it is an adaptation of Barry Pain’s haunting early twentieth-century short story of that name, with a text by Booker Prize-shortlisted writer Daisy Johnson. Pain’s story concerns a strong-willed princess who is drawn to an ancient, forbidden maze; more detail will be apparent but in ‘Viola’s Room’ small audience groups of two to six will start off by attending ‘a slumber party’ where they’ll be read a bedtime story that bleeds into Pain’s chilling story.

With sound design by Gareth Fry, it’ll be audio-led but there will doubtless be a spectacular set – it sounds like we’ll end up entering the maze.

At just an hour in length and with only tiny audience groups, the show – which is directed by Punchdrunk founder Felix Barrett – promises to be a complete change of gear from recent shows by the company. Running for just over a month, it’s hard to see how supply is realistically going to keep up with demand: so get in ASAP when tickets go on sale on March 20.

Entry times are staggered throughout the day.

Details

Address:
The Carriageworks
5 Carriage Street
London
SE18 6DJ
Contact:
View Website
Price:
£28.50

Dates and times

