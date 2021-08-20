The West End's free outdoor extravaganza returns for 2021

Musical theatre fans, get ready for outdoor dancing and sing-a-longs with some of the West End's biggest stars: West End Live is finally back! It's the initiative that turns some of the most expensive forms of entertainment in London into the cheapest fun going. Each year, casts of some of London's best West End musicals emerge blinking into the open-air for a weekend of free alfresco performances in Trafalgar Square, accompanied by fun photo ops, merch stalls, and bags of showbiz atmosphere.

It skipped last year for obvious reasons and has been further pushed back by a couple of month in 2021, but it’s now due to take place Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 September.

This year’s line-up is quite possibly the best yet, incorporating pretty much every West End musical (some of the more successful US imports had hitherto been hold outs). You can look forward to performances from ‘& Juliet’, ‘Amélie the Musical’, ‘Back to the Future the Musical’, ‘The Book of Mormon’, ‘Choir of Man’, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Cinderella’, ‘Come from Away’, ‘Dear Evan Hansen’, ‘Doctor Who: Time Fracture’, ‘Dreamgirls’ (UK Tour), English National Opera, ‘Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World’, Disney’s ‘Frozen’, ‘Grease’ (UK Tour), ‘The Great Gatsby’, ‘Hamilton’, ‘Heathers The Musical’, ‘Jersey Boys’, ‘Les Misérables’, ‘The Lion King’, ‘Magic Goes Wrong’, ‘Magic Mike Live’, ‘Mamma Mia!’, ‘Mary Poppins’, ‘Matilda The Musical’, ‘The Phantom of the Opera’, ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’, ‘The Prince Of Egypt’, ‘Rock of Ages’ (UK Tour), ‘Six’, ‘The Last Five Years’ and ‘Tina - The Tina Turner Musical’.