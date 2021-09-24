The colossal screen and music star discusses his life with some pals

Yes, it’s really that Will Smith, aka The Fresh Prince, aka the King of Fourth of July. He has a new memoir coming out – the punchily-title ‘Will’, due November 9 – and he’s embarking upon a five-city tour to support it: Philadelphia (of course), LA (of course), Brooklyn, Chicago, and good old London.

Although there are alarming descriptors like ‘profound journey of self-knowledge’ attached to the book, it actually sounds pretty interesting and a little more self-aware than some celebrity memoirs, detailing both Smith’s giddy rise to fame in the ’80s and ’90s, but also detailing the effect his colossal fame had on his family, who felt helplessly swept along in his wake.

Whatever the case, one of the biggest film and pop stars of all time will be in town November 18 to talk about his life, with the aid of some special guests TBA.

Tickets go on sale October 1 – 10am for priority bookers, 3pm for normies. You can be part of the priority sale by signing up here.