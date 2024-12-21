Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Wolves on Road, Bush Theatre, 2024
Photo: Helen Murray

Review

Wolves on Road

3 out of 5 stars
This drama about two small time Bow hustlers who get into cryptocurrency is funny, energetic but plays it a little safe
  • Theatre, Drama
  • Bush Theatre, Shepherd’s Bush
  • Recommended
Buy ticket
Andrzej Lukowski
Written by Andrzej Lukowski
Theatre Editor, UK
Advertising

Time Out says

A drama about cryptocurrency couldn’t be more timely: with the market surging again, Beru Tessema’s Wolves on Road opens at the Bush scarcely 24 hours after the incoming US administration announced it’s putting Elon Musk in charge of a new government department whose name is basically a convoluted crypto in-joke.

Wolves on Road centres on the rather more earthbound figure of Manny (Kieran Taylor Ford), a feckless wannabe hustler living with his mum in Bow in the spring of 2021 while frittering away his energy on a series of misguided get rich quick schemes. 

Speaking of which: his best friend Abdul (Hassan Najib) has got into crypto, and after a bit of cajoling persuades Manny to do likewise. He spends his last £500 on bitcoin; the next morning he discovers it’s gone up in value tenfold. The boys are hooked, and ingratiate their way into the employment of local crypto entrepreneur Devlin, an agent for cryptocurrency exchange DGX.

What Daniel Bailey’s production captures really well is the energy, enthusiasm and underlying societal disaffection of the two puppyish young leads – after directing West End transfer smash Red Pitch, Bailey feels like the absolute go to guy for depicting young Black male camaraderie on stage. Tessema’s dialogue fizzes and pops a treat, but he’s as good at portraying Manny’s flaws as his charm.

However, it’s lacking in incisiveness on its subject – ultimately cryptocurrency and its 2021 crash feels more like the backdrop to a story about two pals than what the play is actually about. Which is a shame because Tessema has some genuinely interesting thoughts on crypto. The second half begins with a lengthy monologue by the charismatic Devlin – who is currently played by Hamilton star Jamael Westman, although only until November 23 – whose sell on digital currency is fascinatingly utopian, accusing old fashioned money transfer services like Western Union of being a form of colonialist oppression. Whether or not that’s fair, his passion is startling, and Tessema smartly nails the antiestablishmentarianism and mistrust of social institutions that clearly goes hand in hand with cryptocurrency advocacy.

But in making Devlin a kind of cameo role, the playwright hedges his bets on what he really wants to say about crypto – ultimately the play is about a group of people who get scammed. However, it retains a strategic ambiguity over whether crypto is inherently flawed or if it simply lacks ethical leadership. 

It’s also a little rambling – a subplot about Manny’s mum’s efforts to open a restaurant is not totally extraneous, but it saps the story’s punchiness.

Wolves on Road is an entertaining, energetic play that speaks of a writer not quite ready to leave his comfort zone of zingy dialogue for relatable young men. But as the Devlin monologue shows, Tessema is at his best when he pushes himself furthest.

Details

Address
Bush Theatre
7
Uxbridge Road
Shepherd's Bush
London
W12 8LJ
Transport:
Tube: Shepherd's Bush
Price:
£15-£30. Runs 2hr 30min

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
London for less
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.