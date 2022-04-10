Time Out Says

The Rose Theatre Kingston scores a big half-term premiere as it plays host to the inaugural stage outing for ‘Zog and the Flying Doctors’, the sequel to Julian Donaldson and Scheffler’s much-loved ‘Zog’. In this sequel, the eponymous dragon and his pals are happily operating as a flying ambulance service – until a landing at the wrong palace leads to Princess Pearl being locked away for trading her royal duties in for the medical profession. It’s made by Freckle Productions, the team behind the first ‘Zog’. Following the Rose dates it’ll go on a nationwide tour that takes in the Southbank Centre at Easter. For ages three-plus.