11 brilliant Mother’s Day gift ideas
It’s time to show the love – and we have some excellent suggestions
She deserves a treat, right? Course she does. Well, look, we don’t know her personally but we reckon she probably does. And if she doesn’t? Treat yourself! Any excuse. Anyway, whoever you’re buying for we have some really quite excellent suggestions for you, all sourced from our friends at Buyagift. Because of course, you could leave it late and fling some petrol-station flowers at her door but your mum’s worth more than that.
And that’s why Buyagift is a good place to go. You see, these guys are the UK’s leading provider of gift experiences, with more than 4,500 options to choose from. That means there’s quite a range, with everything from spa days, hotel stays and meals out to supercar track days, aerobatic flying lessons and wing-walking. Yep, wing-walking. Terrifying.
And with things starting to open up again, all these incredible experiences are soon going to be yours at the click of a mouse. But of course, that’s a little while away and we’ve got Mother’s Day to sort first. So, check out the list below, where we’ve collated gifts that we think are absolutely (maybe?) guaranteed to put a smile on your mum’s face. And boy do we all deserve one of those right now.
Want to make up your own mind? To see more Mother’s Day gifts from Buyagift please head to www.buyagift.co.uk/mothers-day
A sweet treat hamper
Of course, she’s sweet enough but she sure as hell won’t say no to things like Cartwright & Butler chocolate wafer rounds, Joe & Seph’s caramel, white chocolate and raspberry gourmet popcorn, and a Linden Lady decorated chocolate bar. Lovely stuff.
£26.99
Afternoon tea at home for four
When you can take her out to a swanky five-star hotel then great but in the meantime, this awesome afternoon tea delivered to your door by the Piglet’s Pantry will definitely work.
£60
The pamper hamper
Tell her to put her feet up because her R&R time is here. But it’s not all swanky body lotion, shower gel and candles, there are florentines and a little bottle of prosecco, too.
£45.50
The pink gin and treats hamper
Okay you saw the one above, right? With loads of treats? Well, if you want to up the ante, this one comes with gin and tonic. And mums love gin and tonic. Well, our mums love gins and tonic. If yours doesn’t? Keep scrolling!
£32.50
The letterbox cheese-taster box
What’s better than cheese delivered through your letterbox? We’ll tell you. Nothing is better than cheese delivered through your letterbox. You’ll be sending three of the UK’s finest varieties and you will be very popular. Well done.
£25
Online flower arranging course
Yeah of course you can get her flowers but you know the old saying about giving a man a fish, right? With this online class she’ll be crafting perfect posies in no time. And it’s currently on sale but she doesn’t need to know that.
£25
Online chocolate truffle making webinar
Well look at that, that fishy nugget of wisdom comes in handy again. And let’s be honest, who wouldn’t want to be able to knock out a few delicious chocolate truffles at the drop of a hat? Best bit is you’ll get samples, too.
£31
Bake with a star from ‘The Great British Bake Off’
So this looks good. Your mum will get to bake something delicious with one of the stars from ‘The Great British Bake Off’, which means people like Andrew Smyth, Kimberley Wilson, Paul Jagger and Jane Beedle. And the best bit? No pesky judges using appraisal as a ruse for snaffling all her hard work.
£50
‘Treat Her’ experience box
Okay so these next three are for when we’re properly out of lockdown but they’ve got long redemption periods so she can go at her leisure. This is basically a voucher that can go toward a load of experiences, like afternoon teas and spa days and glamping breaks. Let her loose!
£49.99
Champagne afternoon tea for four
Man, these look cool! They’re domes in a secret Kensington garden and not only do they look the part they also play host to a very good afternoon tea. Very classic, very traditional, she’ll love it. Valid for 20 months, too. Plenty of time.
£120
Premium spa day for two
Yep, it’s for two. And we reckon you’ll be right at the front of the queue for this one, don’t you? She can take her pick from spas at Hiltons, Marriotts and Lifehouse Spa and Hotels but that’s not it. Lunch or afternoon tea – plus an hour of treatments – are thrown in, too. Lush mate.
£139
