Things to do, Festivals Greenwich Peninsula , Greenwich Monday November 29 2021 - Sunday January 9 2022
A Christmas Less Ordinary at Greenwich Peninsula, Squidsoup 'Wave'
Photograph: Greenwich Peninsula

There’s a lot going on at Greenwich Peninsula this Christmas. Like food? Browse fresh, local produce at the seasonal edition of Flow farmers’ market (every weekend from December 4 to 19) or sample festive street food from around the world at the Design District Canteen food hall. Fancy settling down in front of a Christmas classic? ‘Love Actually’, ‘Elf’, and ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ are among the films showing in Design District’s Winter Movie Nights season (weekends from December 4 to 19). Want to be wowed? Check out lighting collective Squidsoup’s ‘Wave’, an audio-visual, interactive light display made up of 500 suspended orbs (from November 29) or Lydia Chan’s technicolour AR fantasy-world installation at the Now Gallery (November 19 to March 6 2022). Plus, there’s jazz at the Bureau and loads of Christmas craft workshops. You’ll never want to leave.

Event website: https://www.greenwichpeninsula.co.uk/
Venue name: Greenwich Peninsula
Address:
London
SE10
Transport: Tube: North Greenwich
Price: Prices vary

Dates And Times
