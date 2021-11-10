There’s a lot going on at Greenwich Peninsula this Christmas. Like food? Browse fresh, local produce at the seasonal edition of Flow farmers’ market (every weekend from December 4 to 19) or sample festive street food from around the world at the Design District Canteen food hall. Fancy settling down in front of a Christmas classic? ‘Love Actually’, ‘Elf’, and ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ are among the films showing in Design District’s Winter Movie Nights season (weekends from December 4 to 19). Want to be wowed? Check out lighting collective Squidsoup’s ‘Wave’, an audio-visual, interactive light display made up of 500 suspended orbs (from November 29) or Lydia Chan’s technicolour AR fantasy-world installation at the Now Gallery (November 19 to March 6 2022). Plus, there’s jazz at the Bureau and loads of Christmas craft workshops. You’ll never want to leave.