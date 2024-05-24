Subscribe
Birds: Brilliant & Bizarre

  • Things to do, Exhibitions
  • Natural History Museum, South Kensington
  1. Birds: Brilliant & Bizarre, Natural History Museum, 2024
    Photo: Lucie Goodayle
  2. Birds: Brilliant & Bizarre, Natural History Museum, 2024
    Photo: Trustees of the Natural History Museum
Lavish new exhibition about the weird and wonderful ways of birds

The Natural History Museum’s big exhibition for 2024 is this massive new celebration of our avian pals. As you can doubtless glean from the title, ‘Birds: Brilliant & Bizarre’ focuses on the weirder end of the feathered spectrum, from actually strange-looking birds to exploring things like the links between pigeons and T-rex, or daring you to sniff a stinky seabird egg. While some of the NHM’s permanent exhibitions can look a little tired these days, its big temporary exhibitions are typically cutting-edge, interactive and hugely fun.

Details

Address:
Natural History Museum
Cromwell Road
London
SW7 5BD
Contact:
Transport:
Tube: South Kensington
Price:
£16.50, children £9.95

Dates and times

