The Natural History Museum’s big exhibition for 2024 is this massive new celebration of our avian pals. As you can doubtless glean from the title, ‘Birds: Brilliant & Bizarre’ focuses on the weirder end of the feathered spectrum, from actually strange-looking birds to exploring things like the links between pigeons and T-rex, or daring you to sniff a stinky seabird egg. While some of the NHM’s permanent exhibitions can look a little tired these days, its big temporary exhibitions are typically cutting-edge, interactive and hugely fun.
Birds: Brilliant & Bizarre
Time Out says
Lavish new exhibition about the weird and wonderful ways of birds
Details
- Address:
- Natural History Museum
- Cromwell Road
- London
- SW7 5BD
- Contact:
- View Website
- Transport:
- Tube: South Kensington
- Price:
- £16.50, children £9.95
Dates and times
