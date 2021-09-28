Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Cockapoo/Dachshund Cafe London Halloween

Things to do, Quirky events The Refinery CityPoint , Moorgate Sunday October 24 2021

Party with your pooch at these Halloween gatherings for cockapoos, dachshunds and their owners and admirers. There’ll be plenty of spooky high jinks, including a Halloween menu at the doggy bakery, pumpkins and scary props for that killer Insta tableau and a fancy-dress competition for hounds and humans. The cockapoo and dachshund events are separate but at the same venue, and dog lovers who don’t have pets of their own to bring are welcome to attend without.

Event website: https://pugcafe.com/events/
Venue name: The Refinery CityPoint
Address: 1 Ropemaker Street
London
EC2Y 9HT
Price: £12.25-£16.25 adult, £8.25-£6.25 child, dogs free but need tickets

