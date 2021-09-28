Cockapoo/Dachshund Cafe London Halloween
Party with your pooch at these Halloween gatherings for cockapoos, dachshunds and their owners and admirers. There’ll be plenty of spooky high jinks, including a Halloween menu at the doggy bakery, pumpkins and scary props for that killer Insta tableau and a fancy-dress competition for hounds and humans. The cockapoo and dachshund events are separate but at the same venue, and dog lovers who don’t have pets of their own to bring are welcome to attend without.
Details
|Event website:
|https://pugcafe.com/events/
|Venue name:
|The Refinery CityPoint
|Address:
|
1 Ropemaker Street
London
EC2Y 9HT
|Price:
|£12.25-£16.25 adult, £8.25-£6.25 child, dogs free but need tickets
Dates And Times
