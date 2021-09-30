Crystal Palace Park Fireworks

Fireworks display in Crystal Palace Park, south London

Along with its giant sphinx and brilliant life-sized concrete dinosaurs, Crystal Palace Park’s annual fireworks display is back (it was cancelled in 2019 and 2020). It’s possibly the capital’s oldest, having run for more than 150 years (and, no, it wasn’t the cause of the fire that destroyed the Crystal Palace in 1936). Details still TBC, but fingers crossed.

