Crystal Palace Park Fireworks

Things to do, Fireworks Crystal Palace Park , Crystal Palace Friday November 5 2021
Arcadia Lords of Lightning Crystal Palace Park Fireworks
Photograph: Ben Daure
Fireworks display in Crystal Palace Park, south London

Along with its giant sphinx and brilliant life-sized concrete dinosaurs, Crystal Palace Park’s annual fireworks display is back (it was cancelled in 2019 and 2020). It’s possibly the capital’s oldest, having run for more than 150 years (and, no, it wasn’t the cause of the fire that destroyed the Crystal Palace in 1936). Details still TBC, but fingers crossed.

Details
Event website: https://fireworksspectacular.co.uk/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Crystal Palace Park
Address: Thicket Rd
London
SE20 8DT
Transport: Rail: Crystal Palace
Price: TBC

Dates And Times
