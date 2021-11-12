Disappearing Dining Club: NYE Dinner Dance

Feast on fine food and sink brilliant booze at this grand bash from pop-up party crew Disappearing Dining Club. Taking place at the Dartmouth Arms, you might have to shell out a good few quid, but you get plenty of bang for your buck: a welcome cocktail, a four-course dinner and a Balearic disco afterwards, with DJs spinning tunes until 3am. You can also opt for a cheaper ticket if you skip the swanky scoff and just want the post-dinner party. This lot are pros at hosting parties and serving delicious food, so sit back, munch, natter and dance your way into 2022.

Dinner menu includes: Oyster & Champagne Soup with Devonshire Crab and Salmon Caviar, Roast Duck Breast & Smoked Duck Sausage with Carrot and Ginger Purée and Port Jus, Truffled Brie, and Champagne & Elderflower Jelly.