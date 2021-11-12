Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Disappearing Dining Club: NYE Dinner Dance

Disappearing Dining Club: NYE Dinner Dance

Things to do, Food and drink events Dartmouth Arms , Tufnell Park Friday December 31 2021
Feast on fine food and sink brilliant booze at this grand bash from pop-up party crew Disappearing Dining Club. Taking place at the Dartmouth Arms, you might have to shell out a good few quid, but you get plenty of bang for your buck: a welcome cocktail, a four-course dinner and a Balearic disco afterwards, with DJs spinning tunes until 3am. You can also opt for a cheaper ticket if you skip the swanky scoff and just want the post-dinner party. This lot are pros at hosting parties and serving delicious food, so sit back, munch, natter and dance your way into 2022. 

Dinner menu includes: Oyster & Champagne Soup with Devonshire Crab and Salmon Caviar, Roast Duck Breast & Smoked Duck Sausage with Carrot and Ginger Purée and Port Jus, Truffled Brie, and Champagne & Elderflower Jelly. 

 

Event website: https://www.designmynight.com/london/pubs/tufnell-park/dartmouth-arms/disappearing-dining-clubs-nye-party
Venue name: Dartmouth Arms
Address: 35 York Rise
London
NW5 1SP
Transport: Tube: Tufnell Park/Gospel Oak
Price: £85 (including 4-course dinner and cocktail), £15 (after-dinner party only)

