Disappearing Dining Club: NYE Dinner Dance
Feast on fine food and sink brilliant booze at this grand bash from pop-up party crew Disappearing Dining Club. Taking place at the Dartmouth Arms, you might have to shell out a good few quid, but you get plenty of bang for your buck: a welcome cocktail, a four-course dinner and a Balearic disco afterwards, with DJs spinning tunes until 3am. You can also opt for a cheaper ticket if you skip the swanky scoff and just want the post-dinner party. This lot are pros at hosting parties and serving delicious food, so sit back, munch, natter and dance your way into 2022.
Dinner menu includes: Oyster & Champagne Soup with Devonshire Crab and Salmon Caviar, Roast Duck Breast & Smoked Duck Sausage with Carrot and Ginger Purée and Port Jus, Truffled Brie, and Champagne & Elderflower Jelly.
Details
Event website:
https://www.designmynight.com/london/pubs/tufnell-park/dartmouth-arms/disappearing-dining-clubs-nye-party
Venue name:
|Dartmouth Arms
Address:
|
35 York Rise
London
NW5 1SP
Transport:
Tube: Tufnell Park/Gospel Oak
Price:
£85 (including 4-course dinner and cocktail), £15 (after-dinner party only)
