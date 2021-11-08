The Epping Ongar Railway is the nearest heritage line to London and operates on tracks that used to be part of the tube network. For Christmas, its steam and diesel trains will be decorated with thousands of coloured lights for a series of special journeys through an illuminated woodland. Passengers can get comfy in vintage train carriages and listen to festive music while looking out the window at light installations at the stations and rural areas along the way from North Weald (the trip starts from North Weald station, not Ongar) into the Essex countryside and back again. The whole experience will last for about an hour and, if you think you might get peckish along the way, you can order a snack pack for two for an extra £12.