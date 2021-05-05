Five inspiring UK innovators you need to know about right now
New Balance is using its annual Grey Day to champion young UK talent who are deeply embedded in their community. Here's everything you need to know about them – and Grey Day itself
So you might know about Grey Day. But if not? It’s basically New Balance’s annual celebration of their history and heritage. It’s quite cool. But why ‘grey’? Well, we like to think it’s a pun on ‘grade A’ but maybe that’s just a happy coincidence – the real reason is that it’s in homage to the colour that’s synonymous with the brand. Because let’s be honest, any self-respecting sneakerhead has owned – or wanted to own – a pair of classic grey 574s, right? It’s a very good shoe.
Anyway, this year’s Grey Day (which is on May 15, btw) is going to be big. They’re using it to launch a couple of new 574 styles: the ‘Un-N-Ding’ – a 574 without the ‘N’ logo, which sounds pretty sweet – and an all-grey 57/40, also pretty fine. But there’s a couple of other bits and pieces that have really caught our eye.
So, New Balance is using Grey Day to champion some incredible UK creatives who have had a positive impact on their communities. And because that’s something that totally chimes with what we like to do, we wanted to give these inspirational people even more of a shout-out, showing how they’ve created positive change in their city. You can find out more about them below. But the really cool thing? New Balance is giving them a platform to entertain you at home – while supporting local UK radio at the same time.
You see, on Grey Day, New Balance will work with five leading local and independent radio stations by giving each of the UK creatives a one-hour radio show. In turn, the creatives will have a platform to tell their stories, share their talent, promote the people they rate, and speak with – and to – their local communities. And to pique your interest a little further? Check out our take on each of the UK innovators below.
Cktrl
This south Londoner composer and DJ made his name with a Boiler Room appearance before he was even 18, and released an inventive woodwind-led classical music EP, ‘Robyn’ to critical acclaim last year. But what’s really interesting about this release was that it was embedded in community: the whole thing was a collab between him and loads of local artists, from the musicians involved, through to the EP’s cover art, created by iconic London-based stylist Ib Kamara. Cktrl says ‘Community gives confidence, more than people admit’. We like that concept.
Lauren Ralph
That idea of collaboration is threaded through the work of Birmingham DJ and producer, Lauren Ralph, too. His first productions came about through strong ties to the local community, working with local MCs H1, Ninioh, Kojay, Silence and Pshay as part of the Blue Mafia Crew. He’s now working with more of Birmingham’s best MCs, and has recently started a new show on No Signal, a radio station that champions Black British musicians. ‘My community was very important to how I got started out as a producer. It was my music teacher who lent me a microphone. Birmingham group The Oddysee and producer Ugly ear inspired me to start making more beats,’ he explains. ‘I feel supported when I’m with close friends. The ones who’ve been there for me since the get go.’
Meme Gold
It’s all about self-sufficiency for Meme Gold, a very highly-regarded independent designer from Manchester: she makes, models and photographs her designs. But it’s through her many other pursuits that you begin to see just how embedded she is in her city – and how she brings her creativity to enliven its culture. Meme has hosted radio shows on Reform Radio and NTS, has a residency at iconic club night Swing Ting, and has just started a dance duo, See Me, with her mate Seren. And it’s Manchester that comes up a lot when Meme talks: ‘What I have found in Manchester, and the communities I work with and in, is the space you’re given... People feel like they have to conform or they’re screwed,’ she says. ‘It was the community around me that showed me that doesn’t have to happen’.
Sumuyya Khader
This superb – and prolific – visual artist from Granby, Liverpool has had a huge last year or so. Her illustration and design has taken off in a big way, with commissions for book covers, articles and artwork for the national football team, but her aims go beyond personal gain. She’s keen to find ways of preserving the legacy of Liverpool’s Black community, as well as helping the next generation of creators to have a platform for their work. A lot of that is focused on her own neighbourhood of Granby, where Sumuyya has created Granby Press – a working printing press that’s used as a focal point for the area’s people, artists and musicians. Sumuyya says ‘Liverpool right now is a real hive, specifically of black creatives… It’s mad but it’s only really been during lockdown that we’ve all clocked each-other in a creative way. And that we’re all in L8! So now the question is: how can we create a support system for each other that isn’t reliant on a gatekeeper to offer salvation and money?’ We’d bet on her finding that out, to be fair.
Wheelman
Jonathan Fernandez – known to Glasglow clubbers as Wheelman – is a DJ and promoter who has spent a lot of time over the last few years throwing some very cool parties for fellow creatively-minded souls. His night, Stereotone, grew into a label on which Jonny also released his own music – something he’s focused on more throughout lockdown. However, it’s the Glasgow club scene and its wealth of innovative creative talent that Jonny is keen to tap into as we get back to normality, working alongside, bringing together and collaborating with a local community as talented as anywhere. Reorganising what’s going on around this local talent is something Jonny is excited by: ‘The focus on booking big names meant the scene had been struggling in some ways. It feels like the right time to focus on that now.’
Discover Grey Day
Find out everything that’s happening on Grey Day 2021, from product launches to radio station takeovers...
You may also like
Support Time Out
We see you’re using an ad-blocker. Ad revenue is Time Out’s main source of income. The content you’re reading is made by independent, expert local journalists.
Support Time Out directly today and help us champion the people and places which make the city tick. Cheers!Donate now