Five inspiring UK innovators you need to know about right now

New Balance is using its annual Grey Day to champion young UK talent who are deeply embedded in their community. Here's everything you need to know about them – and Grey Day itself

So you might know about Grey Day. But if not? It’s basically New Balance’s annual celebration of their history and heritage. It’s quite cool. But why ‘grey’? Well, we like to think it’s a pun on ‘grade A’ but maybe that’s just a happy coincidence – the real reason is that it’s in homage to the colour that’s synonymous with the brand. Because let’s be honest, any self-respecting sneakerhead has owned – or wanted to own – a pair of classic grey 574s, right? It’s a very good shoe.

Anyway, this year’s Grey Day (which is on May 15, btw) is going to be big. They’re using it to launch a couple of new 574 styles: the ‘Un-N-Ding’ – a 574 without the ‘N’ logo, which sounds pretty sweet – and an all-grey 57/40, also pretty fine. But there’s a couple of other bits and pieces that have really caught our eye.

So, New Balance is using Grey Day to champion some incredible UK creatives who have had a positive impact on their communities. And because that’s something that totally chimes with what we like to do, we wanted to give these inspirational people even more of a shout-out, showing how they’ve created positive change in their city. You can find out more about them below. But the really cool thing? New Balance is giving them a platform to entertain you at home – while supporting local UK radio at the same time.

You see, on Grey Day, New Balance will work with five leading local and independent radio stations by giving each of the UK creatives a one-hour radio show. In turn, the creatives will have a platform to tell their stories, share their talent, promote the people they rate, and speak with – and to – their local communities. And to pique your interest a little further? Check out our take on each of the UK innovators below.