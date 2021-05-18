Five reasons why you need to see some T20 cricket this summer

To be honest you don’t really need five reasons: the big one is that it’s right on your doorstep, at The Kia Oval

Seeing as you’re here, we’re guessing you probably know all about T20 cricket. But if you stumbled across this by accident, or you’re just curious as to what all the fuss is about? Well, let us help you understand exactly what the fuss is indeed all about. Because the fuss is real. T20 cricket is a lot of fun.

You see, this is cricket with skates on. And bells, for that matter. We’re talking a fast-and-furious version of the game, with everything packed into 40 brilliantly frenetic overs. And sure, that means loads of huge slogs and risky running between the wickets, but that’s just half the fun to be perfectly honest with you. You’ll also get music, street food and more than a bit of a party vibe. So yeah, about as far away from the traditional form of cricket as you can get.

And we have some more good news, because the home of T20 cricket, The Kia Oval, is right here in London. So that means all that festival fun is right on your doorstep. But to give you a bit more of a flavour of why you should get involved, here are five reasons we think it’s definitely something that should be on your summer 2021 itinerary.