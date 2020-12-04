Five reasons why you need to see Tantra: Enlightenment to Revolution

Okay, let’s make one thing clear right away: this isn’t an exhibition about sex. There will be no Sting. There will be no tips on how to train yourself for seven-hour slap-and-tickle sessions. Honestly you lot, get your minds out the gutter.

No, this British Museum exhibition is a much more cerebral affair, shining a light on a philosophy that emerged in early medieval India, and which has been linked with rebellious and revolutionary thought for more than a thousand years. There’s a lot of fascinating stuff to see, but to give you a bit of a flavour? Here are five reasons why we think you should head down…