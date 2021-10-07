Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Hackney Record Fair

Hackney Record Fair

Things to do, Markets and fairs Abney Hall , Stoke Newington Sunday October 24 2021
Hackney Record Fair
Photograph: Hackney Record Fair

Time Out says

Indie vinyl types give thanks! Hackney Record Fair is back in 2021. Browse more than 30 stalls, get hold of rare vinyl and made-with-love fanzines. You’ll also find an on-site bakery, record cleaning service and DJs playing all day. So, find a rare LP, get sticky crumbs all over it, then have someone clean it for ya. Find out more here.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/877599162587489/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Abney Hall
Address: 73a Stoke Newington Church St
London
N16 0AS
Transport: Stoke Newington rail
Price: £1 entry

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers