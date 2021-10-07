Hackney Record Fair
Indie vinyl types give thanks! Hackney Record Fair is back in 2021. Browse more than 30 stalls, get hold of rare vinyl and made-with-love fanzines. You’ll also find an on-site bakery, record cleaning service and DJs playing all day. So, find a rare LP, get sticky crumbs all over it, then have someone clean it for ya. Find out more here.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/877599162587489/
|Venue name:
|Abney Hall
|Address:
|
73a Stoke Newington Church St
London
N16 0AS
|Transport:
|Stoke Newington rail
|Price:
|£1 entry
Dates And Times
- Abney Hall £1 entry