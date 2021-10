Skate around Henry VIII’s sixteenth-century pad this Christmas. Hampton Court Palace makes a mighty impressive backdrop for this outdoor rink, especially when lit up after dark. The ice is right by the side of the Thames and is an impressive 1,040 square metres. It’s pretty family friendly (those little penguin and dolphin skate aids are available for children, if you book in advance). For the rink wallflowers, there’s a café where you’ll find loaded hot chocolates, mulled wine and mince pies.

