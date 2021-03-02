Here’s why Obby is the learning zone you need to know about

Remember those lockdown plans you had? You remember... the ones where you were going to learn something new, to better yourself, to realise that potential, to be a better you. Ha! Yeah, same. But look, it’s really not too late and we think we might have just found something very cool indeed – something that looks like it could straighten your tie, sharpen your pencils and put you right at the front of the class, maybe even with an apple for teacher, too.

So, say hello to Obby. These guys are basically where it’s at when it comes to learning, wherever you are. They’ve been doing their thing since 2015 and of course, a lot of what they have done over the last six years has been the kind of hands-on, IRL stuff that we’re missing a lot right now, but they’ve switched what they do to online with all the skills of, well, some very clever so-and-sos. That means there are loads of virtual classes but the really good thing is that with things looking like they might return to normal soon, all those cool in-person sessions will be back, too. Sweet.

In total, they’ve got more than 1,000 courses available covering everything from pottery, piano and painting to Spanish lessons, craft clubs for kids, phonics, photography, web design, salsa and textiles. Hell, there’s even martial arts if you want to exit lockdown tough as teak. And these are all with experts that have been personally vetted by the Obby team. So basically, you’re in good hands.

Now, because we’ve dug deep into what Obby is all about, we’ve highlighted below some of the classes we think are well worth checking out. But before you jump headfirst into those, we have some good news for you. Obby is offering Time Out readers ten percent off any class. All you need to do is use the code ‘OBBYTIME’ when you book a class. Happy learning, brainiacs!

Find out more about Obby and what they offer at www.obby.co.uk. To get your 10 percent discount, use the code ‘OBBYTIME’ when booking.