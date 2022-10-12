London
Hidden London Underground Tours

Spooky tours of disused Underground stations and closed-off tube tunnels

London Transport Museum has a new 2022 season of its ever-popular Hidden London tours of unseen parts of the capital’s vast transport network, including some new places they’ve never visited before.

They take place on selected dates between October 12 and December 30

Highlights include tours of Charing Cross and Down Street stations. The Jubilee line platforms at Charing Cross have been inoperative since 1999, and since used for lots of film and TV productions. Down Street station, meanwhile, was shut down way back in 1932 because of low passenger numbers (locals presumably all travelled by Rolls-Royce). In WWII, it was used as an air raid shelter and, intriguingly, was used by Winston Churchill during the Blitz.

Another perennial favourite are the tours of Aldwych tube station on the Strand near Somerset House, and there are also in-person tours of Shepherd’s Bush station’s hidden nooks and crannies, and the same at Euston Square.

Virtual tours allow visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the new Elizabeth line stations at Tottenham Court Road and Liverpool Street, as well as a look at the closed Kingsway Tunnel areas of Holborn.

Selected dates between October 12 and December 30. 

Full details of all the tours are here.

Chris Waywell
Written by
Chris Waywell

Details

Event website:
www.ltmuseum.co.uk/hidden-london
Address:
Price:
Adult £41.50; Concession £36.50
