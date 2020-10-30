How to actually help London’s Black-owned businesses

Iona Mathieson and Romy St Clair are co-owners of Sage Flowers in Peckham. Their course, FutureFlowers, is for non-white florists looking to train.

‘FutureFlowers was born from wanting to remove some of the real barriers to entry that non-white people face trying to get into floristry: courses that cost thousands of pounds, not feeling welcome, not being able to undertake paid internships for experience due to other priorities, such as needing to earn more money or care for family members. The whitewashing of our industry is doing everyone a disservice, though unfortunately, those within it don’t always seem to see that.’