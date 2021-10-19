If you want to turn your home into an extra temple of Christmas, this is the place to go shopping. With more than 600 exhibitors, the huge annual show of all things festive provides everything you need to plaster your life in seasonal bling: home accessories, traditional food and drink, decorations, heaps of gift options and live demonstrations from the likes of Rosemary Shrager, Lynne Lambourne, Tina Nandha and Claire Hall.