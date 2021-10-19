Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Ideal Home Show Christmas

Things to do, Consumer shows and conventions Olympia London , West Kensington Wednesday November 24 2021 - Sunday November 28 2021
If you want to turn your home into an extra temple of Christmas, this is the place to go shopping. With more than 600 exhibitors, the huge annual show of all things festive provides everything you need to plaster your life in seasonal bling: home accessories, traditional food and drink, decorations, heaps of gift options and live demonstrations from the likes of Rosemary Shrager, Lynne Lambourne, Tina Nandha and Claire Hall.

Details
Event website: https://www.idealhomeshowchristmas.co.uk/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Olympia London
Address: Hammersmith Rd
London
W14 8UX
Transport: Tube: Kensington (Olympia)
Price: £14-£22

Dates And Times
