Things to do, Film events BFI Southbank , South Bank Friday October 29 2021 - Sunday October 31 2021
As part of its Japan season (which runs until the end of November), the BFI has programmed a series of classic J-Horror films over the Halloween weekend by some of the pioneering directors of the genre. Prepare to be terrified by the likes of Takashi Miike’s ‘Audition’, Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s ‘Pulse’ and, of course, Hideo Nakata’s mighty ‘Ring’. If you really want to bathe yourself in fear, sign up for a bargainous double bill.

Event website: https://whatson.bfi.org.uk/Online/article/jhorrorweekender2021
Venue name: BFI Southbank
Address: Belvedere Rd
London
SE1 8XT
Transport: Tube: Waterloo
Price: £12.50

