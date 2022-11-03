London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

‘Jurassic World: The Exhibition’ review

  • Things to do, Exhibitions
  • ExCeL London, Royal Docks
  • 3 out of 5 stars
Jurassic World: The Exhibition, 2022
Photo by Universal Pictures
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

Encounter the dinosaur stars of the ‘Jurassic World’ and ‘Jurassic Park’ films

It is an irrefutable law of nature that every London summer requires some sort of dinosaur-based family extravaganza or other, from the puppet fun of ‘Dinosaur World Live’ at the Open Air Theatre to the distinctly wobbly animatronic dinosaurs of last year’s ‘Jurassic Encounter’.

‘Jurassic World: The Exhibition’ has a distinct edge over most of the competition insofar as it’s an official tie-in with the deathlessly popular Jurassic World/Park films.

To be honest, though, this is a slightly double-edged sword: it’s cool that we get encounters with ‘Jurassic World’ signature beasties Indominus Rex and Blue the Velociraptor. But a few pre-recorded appearances from the films’ extensive casts – who’ve gamely contributed to various video game spin-offs – might have given it that little something extra. Or just a little more recognisable Jurassic Worldliness. The problem with being the ‘official’ live spin-off from a multibillion-dollar film franchise is that it raises expectations high for what is, ultimately, a solid mid-budget kids’ show with average effects, containing a lot of very generic hallmarks of the summer dinosaur extravaganza (notably the classic baby dinosaur hand-puppets). 

It’s still pretty diverting. A starting sequence where we’re ushered on to a ‘ferry’ to visit Isla Nublar, the setting of the films, is a cute immersive touch. Efforts made throughout the show to cap guest numbers in any given area at any given time are skilfully done and much appreciated. And the concluding double whammy of the Indominus Rex and the T-rex is pretty pulse-raising in terms of big scary animatronics. 

But not everything hits the mark. There’s a very weird scene in which a performer badly lip syncs to a commentary on Blue the raptor’s training regime; why he couldn’t deliver the lines himself I have no idea, but it’s pretty embarrassing, not least because Blue is performed by a sluggish, rubbery puppet that moves with the grace of a pantomime horse with a gammy hoof. It doesn’t sink it, but the whole point of the franchise ever since Steven Speilberg launched it in 1993 is that the dinosaurs look good, and that certainly can’t be said across the board here

‘Jurassic World: The Encounter’ is solid family dinosaur content that’s relatively affordable by London standards. But for an official ‘Jurassic World’ spin-off, it’s distinctly lacking in bite.

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski

Details

Event website:
www.JurassicWorldExhibition.com
Address:
ExCeL London
One Western Gateway
Royal Victoria Dock
London
E16 1XL
Transport:
Tube: Canning Town; Rail: Custom House DLR
Price:
£26, £18.50 children

Dates and times

10:00ExCeL London £26, £18.50 children
10:00ExCeL London £26, £18.50 children
09:00ExCeL London £26, £18.50 children
09:00ExCeL London £26, £18.50 children
10:00ExCeL London £26, £18.50 children
10:00ExCeL London £26, £18.50 children
10:00ExCeL London £26, £18.50 children
10:00ExCeL London £26, £18.50 children
10:00ExCeL London £26, £18.50 children
09:00ExCeL London £26, £18.50 children
Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
    Bestselling Time Out offers

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.