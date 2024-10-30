Subscribe
Photograph: Curzon
London Baltic Film Festival

The best of Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian cinema is showcased at an annual film fest that this year takes up residence at Shoreditch’s Rich Mix. This year’s highlight is Latvian animation Flow, already an Annecy Festival winner and hot Oscar prospect. For something a bit (very) different, check out The Invisible Fight, an Estonian action flick with unlikely wushu inspirations. Tickets are available from the Rich Mix website now, and you can get up to speed on classic Baltic cinema via the festival’s partnership with streaming platform Klassiki.

www.londonbalticff.com/
