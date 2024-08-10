Feeling thirsty? Desperate for a funky sour, cheeky saison or a fruity IPA? You’re in luck. The Capital’s biggest beer celebration is back for 2024, taking place across both floors of London’s Tobacco Docks, for four hours of non-stop-beer-drinking bliss. Set over two days, you’ll get to sample London’s best beers as well as some international standouts, including our faves Gipsy Hill, Orbit, Queer Brewing and more. Hungry? The food line up is pretty serious too, this year featuring Flesh & Buns, Bone Daddies and Chick N’ Sours. A £54.50 ticket gets you a four-hour session drinking every beer you can possibly image, and there are group discounts available too. Happy drinking, folks.