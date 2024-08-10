Subscribe
  1. London Craft Beer Festival 2024
  2. London Craft Beer Festival 2024
  Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Tobacco Dock, Wapping

London Craft Beer Festival

The Capital’s biggest beer fest is back this summer for pints, pints and more pints

Ella Doyle
Written by Ella Doyle
Time Out says

Feeling thirsty? Desperate for a funky sour, cheeky saison or a fruity IPA? You’re in luck. The Capital’s biggest beer celebration is back for 2024, taking place across both floors of London’s Tobacco Docks, for four hours of non-stop-beer-drinking bliss. Set over two days, you’ll get to sample London’s best beers as well as some international standouts, including our faves Gipsy Hill, Orbit, Queer Brewing and more. Hungry? The food line up is pretty serious too, this year featuring Flesh & Buns, Bone Daddies and Chick N’ Sours. A £54.50 ticket gets you a four-hour session drinking every beer you can possibly image, and there are group discounts available too. Happy drinking, folks. 

Details

Event website:
londoncraftbeerfestival.co.uk/
Address
Tobacco Dock
50
Porters Walk
London
E1W 2SF
Price:
£54.50 session, £185 full weekend

Dates and times

Tobacco Dock 11:30
£54.50 session, £185 full weekend
Tobacco Dock 18:00
£54.50 session, £185 full weekend
Tobacco Dock 11:30
£54.50 session, £185 full weekend
Tobacco Dock 18:00
£54.50 session, £185 full weekend
