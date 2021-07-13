2021’s edition has a Sally Rooney-inspired theme of friendship

Following last year’s livestreamed version, London Literature Festival is preparing to take things up close and personal with a celebration of all things wordy at the Southbank Centre this October. This time, the theme is friendship, as inspired by literary-world darling Sally Rooney and her debut ‘Conversations With Friends’: she’ll be speaking about her hotly anticipated third novel at an exclusive kick-off event on September 7, which will happen live at the Queen Elizabeth Hall and be streamed online.

Literary stars of every flavour will discuss what friendship means to them at special panel events, which include Kate Mosse and Michael Rosen chatting about the patient-carer bond (October 30), Jade LB’s discussion of her viral coming-of-age story ‘Keisha the Sket’ (October 29) and Tracey Thorn speaking to Tom Gatti about finding friendship in the male-dominated music industry (October 24).

There’ll also be an exclusive conversation with acclaimed artist Ai Weiwei (October 29) about his widely anticipated memoir, ‘1,000 Years of Joys and Sorrows’, plus appearances from comedian Jack Dee, ‘This Country’ star Daisy May Cooper, poet and podcaster Musa Okwonga and many more.

After the success of the Southbank Centre’s recent digital season, many of the festival’s events will be able to be viewed via a livestream as well as in person: check the website for full info.