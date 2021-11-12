Lord Mayor's Show 2021

One of London’s oldest traditions, and definitely its oldest public spectacle, the Lord Mayor’s show dates back to the thirteenth century, when London was first permitted by the king to elect its own mayor. These days, it takes the form of a huge procession of floats and groups, which winds its way through the City of London.

To welcome the appointment of the 693rd Lord Mayor of London, the 2021 edition is a truly amazing mash-up of stuff, from Japanese drummers to life-size model elephants, to entire squadrons of calvary. There are marching bands of commandos, there are farmers, there are haulage companies, and – at No 88 – the Worshipful Company of Spectacle Makers (told you it was a real spectacle ha ha). We’re also promised ‘a horse-drawn bus and the tallest fire engine in Europe’. Just wow.

It all kicks off at 11am. In the morning, the three-mile Lord Mayor’s Procession goes from Mansion House to the Royal Courts of Justice via St Paul’s. In the early afternoon, it all comes back via the embankment and Victoria Street.

Please note: there will be no firework display this year.