Lush Winter Wreath Decorating
Time Out says
At this hands-on workshop run by the florists of Oxford Street’s Lush, you will learn how to decorate and personalise a plastic-free winter wreath using fresh and locally sourced seasonal flowers and foliage. Tools, aprons and greenery will be provided and you can bring along ornaments to weave in if you like. Not got time to learn a new craft? You can pick up a readymade wreath from Lush too.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lush-winter-wreath-decorating-oxford-street-lights-switch-on-weekend-tickets-202926758397
|Venue name:
|Lush
|Address:
|
175 - 179 Oxford Street
London
W1D 1JS
|Transport:
|Tube: Oxford Circus
|Price:
|£40