Things to do, Classes and workshops Lush , Oxford Street Friday November 12 2021 - Sunday November 14 2021
Photograph: Lush Oxford Street

Time Out says

At this hands-on workshop run by the florists of Oxford Street’s Lush, you will learn how to decorate and personalise a plastic-free winter wreath using fresh and locally sourced seasonal flowers and foliage. Tools, aprons and greenery will be provided and you can bring along ornaments to weave in if you like. Not got time to learn a new craft? You can pick up a readymade wreath from Lush too.

Details
Event website: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lush-winter-wreath-decorating-oxford-street-lights-switch-on-weekend-tickets-202926758397
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Lush
Address: 175 - 179 Oxford Street
London
W1D 1JS
Transport: Tube: Oxford Circus
Price: £40

Dates And Times
