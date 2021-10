This is the twenty-fifth edition of Made in Prague, a cultural festival organised by London’s Czech Centre. It primarily showcases Czech films, but there are theatre, music, visual art and spoken-word events too, and it plays at venues across London and the UK. The opening night gala at the Barbican debuts the digital restoration of 1933’s ‘Ecstasy’ starring Hedy Lamarr, probably the most widely seen Czech film of all time, soundtracked by live musicians. New films in the season include animation ‘My Sunny Maad’, romcom ‘Diary of a Modern Dad’ and ‘Zátopek’, which is the Czech Republic’s entry for next year’s Best International Feature Film Oscar. Czech it out.