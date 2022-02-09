Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

People do say the strangest things

Let’s get right into it. Here are the odd, eccentric and downright absurd things we’ve heard in London this past week.

‘Making lunch is relentless, don’t you think?’

‘I’m only wearing my lovely red suede boots in posh weather.’

‘Can we order food first and then talk about your teeth?’

‘I’ve always been big on hand-washing, even before the pandemic.’

‘I liked that Guinness cake. Couldn’t taste the Guinness, though.’

‘Why is it so hard to eat bombay mix without dropping it on the floor?’

‘Is it okay if I ask you questions about vinegar?’

‘I can’t deal with your toxic productivity.’

‘Don’t drag Beyoncé into this.’

‘I think I’ve got a tomato seed up my nose.’

