Here it is: The Big One. Setting the criteria for our annual list of the 100 best restaurants in London was the easy bit. Anywhere we felt compelled to revisit again and again was in. Plus all those joints you couldn't shake from your memory, because you'd had such a great time. The Time Out Food team spend the whole year tirelessly restaurant-hopping, so our critics know which restaurants truly deserve their place. Nevertheless, we fretted, we sweated and we chewed on toothpicks while dramatically shortening shortlists. Until, at last, we had London’s best restaurants, ranked in order of greatness.

So in the list below – surely the ultimate guide to the finest eateries in London – you’ll find it all. We’ve got celebrity haunts (ones that are, y’know, actually good). Kick-ass newbies. Neighbourhood superstars. Glitzy destinations in London’s best hotels. Linen-heavy Michelin star restaurants. And places serving down-to-earth cheap eats. What they all have in common is that they serve some of the best dishes in London at fair prices, with service that suits the setting. If you’re looking for an exciting meal, you’ve come to the right place.

Let’s keep this thing going! Take this survey to help us help you.