Things have been a little quiet on the Christmas lights front this year, but the Oxford Street sparklers will be making a return in November, with a few tweaks. This year, the area will be lit with 27 LED ‘light curtains’ which will be draped down the length of the street and made up of a total of 222,000 lights. The installations will work in unison to showcase a poem dedicated to the city of London.

Sadly, due to safety restrictions, there will be no big crowded celebrity switch-on. As a small compensation, the lights will be arriving to the street earlier than usual in 2020.

For more info, visit the Oxford Street website.

