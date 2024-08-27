Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Point of Change
Photograph: Point of Change
  • Things to do, Film events

Point of Change

Advertising

Time Out says

Who doesn’t love a surf movie? This one comes with Indian Ocean swell on its skin and a host of international surf film festival awards to its name. It also comes with an exclusive score by legendary DJ Paul ‘Oakey’ Oakenfold and a fascinating story about how an Indonesian island community came to be overwhelmed by board riders looking for the perfect wave in the 1970s. It’s the handiwork of British director Rebecca Coley, features incredible archive footage and will be screening around the UK over the next week or so. Head to the official website for screening info. Don’t miss it, bro. 

Details

Event website:
pointofchangefilm.com
Address
Price:
Varies
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
London for less
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.