Point of Change

Who doesn’t love a surf movie? This one comes with Indian Ocean swell on its skin and a host of international surf film festival awards to its name. It also comes with an exclusive score by legendary DJ Paul ‘Oakey’ Oakenfold and a fascinating story about how an Indonesian island community came to be overwhelmed by board riders looking for the perfect wave in the 1970s. It’s the handiwork of British director Rebecca Coley, features incredible archive footage and will be screening around the UK over the next week or so. Head to the official website for screening info. Don’t miss it, bro.