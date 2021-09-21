Rivoli Ballroom Halloween Pop-Up Cinema
Time Out says
The beautiful Rivoli Ballroom – one of the last remaining ballrooms in town – is open again for its usual series of Halloween pop-up film screenings. In the days running up to fright night, it’ll be showing movies of the spooky and scary (and camp) variety, including ‘The Crow’, 2020’s ‘The Witches’, ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’, ‘Hocus Pocus’ and ‘The Shining’. Scroll down to the ‘dates and times’ section for full details of the film programme.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.croftonparkpictures.com/
|Venue name:
|Rivoli Ballroom
|Address:
|
350 Brockley Rd
Lewisham
London
SE4 2BY
|Transport:
|Crofton Park rail
|Price:
|£10-£13
Dates And Times
-
-
Rivoli Ballroom
£12
‘The Crow’
- Rivoli Ballroom £12
-
-
Rivoli Ballroom
£10
‘The Witches’
-
Rivoli Ballroom
£12
‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’
- Rivoli Ballroom £10
-
-
Rivoli Ballroom
£10
‘Hocus Pocus’
-
Rivoli Ballroom
£13
‘The Shining’
- Rivoli Ballroom £10