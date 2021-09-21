The beautiful Rivoli Ballroom – one of the last remaining ballrooms in town – is open again for its usual series of Halloween pop-up film screenings. In the days running up to fright night, it’ll be showing movies of the spooky and scary (and camp) variety, including ‘The Crow’, 2020’s ‘The Witches’, ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’, ‘Hocus Pocus’ and ‘The Shining’. Scroll down to the ‘dates and times’ section for full details of the film programme.