Say it loud!
Showing your support for an eatery you love can extend far beyond paying the bill. Together with Google, we’re here to inspire you with excellent Black-owned spots to eat and drink at – and to provide tips on how you can help Black-owned businesses thrive
There is no doubt that 2020 has been incredibly tough on small businesses across the capital – but the hard-hit hospitality industry faces unique challenges. Today we’re shining a light on some brilliant Black-owned businesses and celebrating the people that run them. We’ll also show you how to give a little bit of help to local businesses using Google Maps features, and by getting involved in Google’s #DearLocal campaign.
And while you might not be able to visit these businesses in person right now, many of these excellent spots are still open for takeaway and/or delivery – which means you can continue to support them (and eat very well) all the way through lockdown.
Three Little Birds
This little Jamaican café nestled on Coldharbour Lane in Brixton (with a second location in Clapham) is a local favourite, with reasonably-priced dishes and a rum bar that packs a punch. A way of celebrating her roots, owner April Jackson’s boutique eatery offers an escape to the Caribbean with its remixed classic recipes and authentic cocktails.
If you try one thing, it should be… The crispy and golden sweet plantain.
Eat of Eden
With branches in Shepherd’s Bush, Clapham, Brixton and Lewisham, Eat of Eden has taken London’s vegan-friendly food game up a notch. Boasting pumpkin and chickpea curries, lentil stew and a host of plant-based burgers, this spot is perfect for some filling Caribbean nosh.
If you try one thing, it should be… The sharing platter, so that you can get a taste of everything: we’re talking dumplings, callaloo (leafy veg with spices), stews and more.
Google Maps can show you the popular times for some local businesses to help you visit when it might be easier to socially distance.
Roti Joupa
For London-based Trinidadians, Roti Joupa is like a home away from home. Opened by a Trinidadian family back in Clapham in 2001, this Caribbean café has now expanded to Finsbury Park and Shepherd’s Bush, gaining a cult following as it goes. It’s best known for its doubles, the country’s signature snack – fluffy, hot roti filled with chickpea curry and spiced, slightly sweet condiments. Staff are super-friendly and more than happy to take you through the daily baked goods selection or other menu highlights – one of which is its macaroni pie, topped with sweet tamarind sauce.
If you try one thing, it should be… Buss-up shot (shredded buttery roti) with a curry of your choice.
Google Maps can show you which places offer takeaway and delivery options (like Roti Joupa!), so you can continue to support your local even if you prefer to stay in.
Trap Kitchen
South London’s Prince Cofie Owusu, otherwise known as Shakka, set up the celeb favourite back in 2016 in Manchester. Now with a second restaurant in Balham, the previously online takeaway business has drawn huge support from famous fans, including Stormzy and model Leomie Anderson, for its decadent bang bang prawns and mac ’n’ cheese.
If you try one thing, it should be… The generous half slab, which offers a choice between snow crab cluster and lobster tail.
Chuku’s
Touted as the UK’s first, and only, Nigerian tapas restaurant, Chuku’s is headed up by brother and sister duo Emeka and Ifeyinwa Frederick. Growing up in east London, the pair dreamed of bringing a slice of their heritage to the capital – but the idea to put a unique tapas-inspired spin on traditional dishes came about during Emeka’s time living in Spain. Word spread as the duo opened their first pop-up in 2016, and, following a highly successful crowdfunding campaign, they finally opened their long-awaited permanent restaurant in Tottenham at the beginning of the year.
If you try one thing, it should be… Suya meatballs: delicious grilled beef with ginger, chillies and a spiced kuli kuli (peanut) blend.
Ikoyi
When Lagos-born Iré Hassan-Odukale co-founded this central London restaurant with his friend Jeremy Chan (who had previously cooked at high-end restaurants like Noma and Dinner by Heston Blumenthal), Londoners relished their first taste of West African-influenced fine dining. With a Michelin star under its belt, this joint is all about innovative and creative gourmet dishes, including creamed spinach ehuru and aged short rib with suya.
If you try one thing, it should be… Plantain caramelised in ginger and kombu.
Businesses (like Ikoyi!) can now let you reserve your table online within Google Maps, which means you can help the restaurant better manage capacity.
#DearLocal
Is there a local business you would be lost without? Google is encouraging people to share the love for their favourite local spots on social, then leave a Google review to help others discover it.
Here’s how to get involved:
1. Take a selfie outside a business you love (or just a photo of the business if you’re camera-shy!). Make sure the scene you’ve shot complies with Covid-19 guidance.
2. Search Instagram stickers for ‘dearlocal’ and add Google’s #DearLocal sticker.
3. Tag the business in your post using their handle.
4. Tag three friends and nominate them to share a #DearLocal selfie too.
Help people discover the local businesses you love by leaving a Google review
Discover our Black LDN series
We’re all about championing the people, communities and businesses that make London such an incredible city. And that’s just one of the reasons why we’ve created this hub dedicated to some of the Black-owned businesses we love, in partnership with Google. Here you’ll find everything from profiles of business owners to a very cool interview with Ashley Walters – the guest editor of our latest mag dedicated to Black-owned businesses. We think you’ll like it.
And remember: just because we may not be able to visit these businesses right now, there are still plenty of ways you can show your love. Click-and-collect, order takeaways, buy online and give them a Google review.