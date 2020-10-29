Say it loud!

Showing your support for an eatery you love can extend far beyond paying the bill. Together with Google, we’re here to inspire you with excellent Black-owned spots to eat and drink at – and to provide tips on how you can help Black-owned businesses thrive







There is no doubt that 2020 has been incredibly tough on small businesses across the capital – but the hard-hit hospitality industry faces unique challenges. Today we’re shining a light on some brilliant Black-owned businesses and celebrating the people that run them. We’ll also show you how to give a little bit of help to local businesses using Google Maps features, and by getting involved in Google’s #DearLocal campaign.

And while you might not be able to visit these businesses in person right now, many of these excellent spots are still open for takeaway and/or delivery – which means you can continue to support them (and eat very well) all the way through lockdown.