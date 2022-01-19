Seven staycation essentials for every kind of holiday

Dreaming of sunny beaches and warm seas? Then you'll need something to dry off with. But you don’t just want a bog-standard beach towel, oh no, you want this one from Dock and Bay. Created with absorbent, recycled fibres, these towels are soft to the touch and have almost a microfibre consistency. Blending 83 percent polyester and 17 percent polyamide, not only are the towels high-quality, but they will shake off the sand with ease (so you won't have any in places it shouldn’t be). It even dries off three times faster than its not-so-special counterparts.
Perfect for: Escaping to the sandy shores of Cornwall.