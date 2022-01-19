London
BBQ
Weber

Seven staycation essentials for every kind of holiday

Make 2022 the year that you go out and explore a little more

Georgia Evans
Written by
Georgia Evans
This year, we’re encouraging you to head out and explore more than ever before. And yes, you can always hop on a plane to sunnier, more exotic places, but why bother when we’ve got so much on our doorstep? Make the most of long weekends and romantic mini-breaks by checking out some of the UK’s best locations for unwinding, as we give you the run-down on staycation essentials for every kind of holiday you can have right here on home turf. From portable BBQs for luxury camping trips to trusty raincoats (because you can't always count on good weather), we’ve got you covered. 

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Dock and Bay beach towel
Amazon

Dock and Bay beach towel

Dreaming of sunny beaches and warm seas? Then you'll need something to dry off with. But you don’t just want a bog-standard beach towel, oh no, you want this one from Dock and Bay. Created with absorbent, recycled fibres, these towels are soft to the touch and have almost a microfibre consistency. Blending 83 percent polyester and 17 percent polyamide, not only are the towels high-quality, but they will shake off the sand with ease (so you won't have any in places it shouldn’t be). It even dries off three times faster than its not-so-special counterparts. 

Perfect for: Escaping to the sandy shores of Cornwall.

Jaques Of London tumble tower
Amazon

Jaques Of London tumble tower

Thinking of renting your own holiday cottage? Escape to the country to make the most of a little peace and quiet. When you’re not exploring the fields around you, drinking in local boozers or finally getting round to reading that book you’ve had put aside for months, this is a good way to add a little competition to your trip. This giant tower is over five feet tall and is modelled off that popular building block game. Play it outside when the sun is shining or indoors when you want to turn off the TV for a moment – just make sure there’s no risk of breakage when it inevitably collapses, gotta think of that deposit. 

Perfect for: Cosying up in Cotswold cottages.

Rains jacket
Rains

Rains jacket

Ok, the one thing that you always need to bear in mind when booking a holiday at home is British weather sucks. You know it’s true. But that’s okay because you’ll make sure to book a coat when you go on holiday, right? This jacket from Rains is well worth splashing out on, because when the heavens open and the winds start blowing, you’ll be cool as a cucumber, chuffed that you’ve stayed bone dry while all your mates are drenched. Made from a lightweight PU fabric, this is perfect for layering, has a nifty hood and fishtail-style hem so you never get caught off-guard.

Perfect for: Gallivanting through the Yorkshire moors.

Go-Anywhere portable charcoal barbecue
Weber

Go-Anywhere portable charcoal barbecue

It really doesn’t matter if you eat meat or not, everyone can agree that barbecues are always a good idea. It really wouldn’t be a holiday without one. Make a camping trip extra special with a delicious meal cooked on this portable charcoal barbecue from Weber. It’s got all you need for juicy fried patties and morning sausage sarnies, thanks to its plated steel cooking grate, legs that keep it off the ground and heat shielded handle. It’s small enough to transport easily and even tucks away neatly with a lid lock, how cute.

Perfect for: Eco-camping in Sussex.

Greenfield Collection super deluxe picnic backpack
Greenfield Collection

Greenfield Collection super deluxe picnic backpack

As all those films have taught us, there’s nothing more romantic than a picnic for two. Keep things cutesy with this deluxe hamper that’s big enough for food, containers and drinks, making up the perfect alfresco lunch. The bag features detachable bottle holders, one of which is insulated so you can keep the 'secco chilled, as well as straps and elastic rings to hold everything in place. Inside, you’ll find all you need including plates, knives forks and plastic cups, as well as a chopping board and a cutting-up knife.

Perfect for: A romantic picnic somewhere along Hadrian's Wall.  

Columbia Women's Peakfreak outdoor boots
Amazon

Columbia Women's Peakfreak outdoor boots

If you’re the kind of person who enjoys trekking for hours, scaling mountains and finding lakes for wild swims, these are just the fashion accessory for you. Designed to be versatile, these Columbia mid-cut hiking boots cone with a patented OutDry construction, meaning they’re water-resistant and feature a welded support for extra protection. Plus, the lightweight soles mean they'll keep you comfy on a range of terrains. Opt for the all-black colour scheme and you’ll always look stylish while channelling your inner Bear Grylls.

Perfect for: Checking out the lakes and mountains of Snowdonia.

Holga 120N film camera
Amazon

Holga 120N film camera

Strike a pose! This is the ultimate way to capture all of your memories. And yes, while you will need to wait until you get the pictures developed before posting on Instagram, it’s worth the wait. Snap cityscapes, favourite meals and travelling companions on proper 35mm film, with a simple point and shoot camera like this Hoga one. It's definitely among the cheapest out there, but you're not compromising on photo quality when purchasing. However, it does have limited functionality and a plastic lens so probably not one for serious photographers. 

Perfect for: Capturing your city break in Edinburgh.

