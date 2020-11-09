So here’s how to get paid to travel next year…

Take a TEFL course with The TEFL Academy and you’re all set for some serious adventure when the world opens up again

Up to much at the moment? Yeah, same. But listen, here’s a plan you might like the sound of. What if you used this time stuck at home to learn how to teach English as a foreign language? And then how about you then take that shiny new qualification and use it to travel to far off climes for a life enriching experience? And get paid to do so?

Well, that’s literally what you can do with a TEFL course. But of course you’ll want to make sure you’re working with a properly accredited course provider so please allow us to introduce you to The TEFL Academy. Not only are these guys fully accredited by the internationally recognised Qualifi, they’re also regulated by Ofqual – the UK government’s Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulations. Which means you’re in good hands, basically.

So what does it all involve? For the Level 5 qualification (the one you’ll need to start teaching) you’ll get 168 hours of tuition from some of the industry’s leading tutors. There are campuses across the UK – and you can combine tuition with hands-on classroom experience, too – but you can also do the whole thing online. Which, let’s be honest, makes quite a lot of sense right now.

And that’s it. Once you’ve done your hours, a world of opportunities await. This time next year you could be kicking back in Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Nepal, Brazil… pretty much anywhere, imparting your new-found knowledge to kids enthralled by your every word. Because of course you’ll be excellent at it, right? Sure you will. And if you simply can’t wait to get started you can totally teach online, too.

But it gets better. The TEFL Academy is running a special Black Friday Week offer where you can get up to 60 percent off courses. Which means a life-changing experience halfway across the world is within even easier reach. Damn skippy. Can we come?

To find out more about The TEFL Academy courses head to www.theteflacademy.com