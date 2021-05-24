Some incredible new drops are just about to hit Disney+
You might know this already but we quite like Disney+. At first, we thought it was just for kids, and yeah, sure, it does come in very handy when it comes to keeping those little treasures entertained, but there’s so much more to Disney+ than the cutesy classics and crowd-pleasing Pixars.
But we won’t crow on again about those. Or all the ‘Star Wars’ stuff. Or all the ‘Marvel’ flicks. Or those awesome ‘Nat Geo’ goodies. Or, in fact, all the great new stuff from the ‘Star’ channel. Hell, we won’t even bang on again about how you save 15 percent if you sign up for the whole year. No, we have other matters to attend to: namely, telling you about five incredible new drops set to land over the next month. They’re good.
‘Cruella’
You’ve probably heard about this one because everyone’s talking about Emma Stone’s take on the dog-thieving baddie in this awesome live-action origin story. And sure, she’s good but have you seen ‘70s London? That’s some pretty cool setting for a film that we really, really like the look of. And here’s a little treat: the trailer complete with a teaser of Florence + The Machine’s new banger ‘Call Me Cruella’.
‘Cruella’ is available to watch from May 28 on Disney+ for an additional fee with Premier Access
‘Rebel’
So this Erin Brockovich-inspired drama premieres exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, May 28. It’s another corker from the Star collection, focusing on Annie Bello (she’s the rebel in question), a blue-collar legal advocate who loves a good old battle – especially when she’s fighting for the underdog. It’s a 10-episode season, with new episodes streaming every Friday.
‘Raya and the Last Dragon’
This was launched on Premier Access back in March but is available to all Disney+ subscribers from June 4. And we think it’s going to get watched a lot. And probably on repeat, too. It’s a reminder of what Disney does so well, with superb animation, beautifully drawn characters and a stunning evocation of a time when humans lived alongside dragons. Fictional of course… unless they know something we don’t. Whatever, the kids will love it.
‘Loki’
Of course you’ve seen all the Marvel films because they are good and you are wise. So hopefully you’ll be pretty stoked about this brand-new, original series exclusive to Disney+. It takes Loki’s story beyond ‘Avengers: Endgame’, with Tom Hiddleston once again playing The God of Mischief, this time as he steps out of his brother’s shadow. It launches – presumably with quite a lot of excitement – on June 9, with episodes dropping weekly. Big stuff.
‘Luca’
It’s always good to get a new Pixar release but oh boy does this one, launching June 18, look like it’s going to be a belter. It’s a beautiful coming-of-age comedy set in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera, so expect some serious sunshine vibes. And sure it touches on eternal themes of friendship and nostalgia for those long, hot summers of our youths but look, this is for the kids as well as us adults. And that means two youngsters hiding the fact they are actually sea monsters. Yep, a lot of fun.
