The 5 most terrifying films to see at this year’s FrightFest

1. Test Screening
Late ’80s body horror ‘Society’ meets ‘Stranger Things’ in director Clark Baker’s sci-fi shocker about a mind control experiment gone wrong. It’s summer 1982 and a group of smalltown kids can’t wait to attend the test screening of a new blockbuster in their local cinema. But what they end up watching isn’t ‘The Thing’ or ‘Cat People’ but something far more sinister. Gleefully nostalgic, with dark humour and superior effects, ‘Test Screening’ expertly shifts the suspense into terrifying arenas.