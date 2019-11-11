The Book Club Cabaret presents Mary Shelley's ‘Frankenstein’ review

Shelley's immortal horror novel is presented as a lavish gothic cabaret

This louche, lavish gothic theatre thriller is the perfect dinner date for literary hedonists with a bit of money to spend. The Book Club Cabaret's ‘Frankenstein’ unfolds in the Gore Hotel - a plush piece of Victoriana in its own right - where a timid bride is preparing for her wedding to an intense young chap called Victor Frankenstein.

Guests are ushered in ones and twos into various curtained crannies to meet him, as he raves about his quest to do great scientific work, and her, as she wonders if she knows her true self. It’s hardly all gothic gloom: the improvised tea-leaf reading session in the library with Adam Perchard's flamboyant psychic is gloriously funny. Clearly this relationship is not going to end well, but we're going to be well entertained on the road to their destruction.

After this amuse-bouche of mulled wine and private performance, it's down to the cellar for a six-course banquet from Michelin-starred chef Daniel Galmiche. As guests devour the dainty, rich courses, the wedding theatre grows wilder. We hear chilling monologues from Frankenstein and his monster, circling each other in the frozen north – and some terrifically unhinged acrobatic dancers swoop in, describing the appallingly lonely creature in a swirl of black fabric and shadows – and eventually devouring the bride.