The very best of Crouch End, picked by a clued-up local







Jacqui Sealy, who has run Crouch End florist The Blossom House since 2014, picks her favourite things in the neighbourhood





1. Time2chill

‘It’s a 100 percent plant-based cosy coffee shop with organic coffee beans and teas that are sourced from Scotland. The bagels are delicious. Also, they do the best vegan burger I have tasted. Beata, the owner, only opened a few weeks ago, but has made her mark in the area already. They also have a secret garden that is covered and accessible through the cold weather. Love it.’ 316 Park Rd.

2. Kimura

‘What can I say… it has the most amazing sushi I have tasted. It’s always so busy. My favourite is almost anything with salmon in, so when I feel like something warm, I will have a donburi bowl with mixed seafood. And I also love, love, love uramaki with tobiko prawn, asparagus and spicy salmon.’ 167 Priory Rd.

3. Rejuven8

‘I love this place. I had my first facial here and go back regularly – it’s so clean, warm and friendly. It offers really lovely mini spa treatments.’ 224 Middle Lane

4. The Curl Bar London

‘It’s the place to go to get your curls looked after. It does excellent conditioning treatments. I take my granddaughters here to get their hair treated. It’s great for a spoiling session.’ 210 Middle Lane.

5. Bottle Apostle

‘It’s a wine, beer and spirits heaven. They can get anything you want. My partner and I order our favourite champagne here. They also give wine-tasting evenings – they are so knowledgeable.’ 49 Park Rd.

6. Gift

‘It’s a stationery shop right by the clock tower in Crouch End. It has some absolutely gorgeous and stylish pens, notepads and all you need to keep your home office going. The staff are so friendly, especially lovely Tiffa, the owner.’ 14 Topsfield Parade.