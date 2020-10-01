These are the most popular experiences on Airbnb right now

As London, and the rest of the world, continues to yo-yo back and forth with what we can and can’t do, there’s one thing that’s been a constant lifesaver since the world got flipped upside down: the internet. It may seem like a ridiculous thing to say – obviously the internet has been a lifesaver for quite some time – but if we couldn’t connect with people virtually, this whole ordeal would have been much, much suckier.

Even with things opening back up and slowly (so painfully slowly) returning to normal, it’s great that people are still enjoying experiences together online. And it’s easy to see why Airbnb’s experiences have exploded in popularity. Tbf, it has everything you could want. Sangria with drag queens? Check. Become a circus juggler in five minutes? Of course. Booty Shake with a Colombian choreographer? You bet your, er… booty.

The experiences are beamed into your living room from all over the world – and there are literally hundreds to choose from. Want to know what other people are into? These are ten of the most popular Airbnbs experiences in the world right now.