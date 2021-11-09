Time Out Love Local 2021 FAQs

What are the Time Out Love Local Awards?

They’re a chance to nominate and vote for your favourite local and small businesses in your city: bars, cafés, restaurants, music venues, galleries, you name it. Anywhere that you think deserves some recognition for what it does.

Can I still nominate a business or venue?

No, sorry. Nominations for 2021 closed on Sunday November 7.

What happens now?

All the places that were nominated this year were added to a ‘long list’ of nominees. Time Out editors then compiled a shortlist for each category. Now you get to vote for your favourites. Voting takes place from November 11 2021 until December 17 2021.

Do I need to create a Time Out account to vote?

Nope, you don’t.

Can I change my vote(s) once I’ve submitted it/them?

No, sorry. You can vote for as many venues as you like, in as many categories, but you can’t un-submit. So choose carefully!

Can I vote for venues by email or phone?

No, sorry.

I actually am a local venue, can I vote for myself and can I get my customers to vote for me?

Totally. You can vote for yourself, and get all your devoted regulars to vote for you too – click here to download the Time Out Love Local Awards 2021 logo so that you can use it on social. Voting is open until December 17 2021.

Can I vote in multiple categories?

Yes, you can vote in all the available categories.

My business isn’t listed on Time Out. Can I get it added?

Yes. Go to this page and you can add it for free.

When will the winners be announced?

Winners in all categories will be announced early in 2022.

Can I find out how many votes my business received?

No, we don’t release the total number of votes received per venue during the campaign.

I’m having technical issues. How do I get help?

There will be a dedicated help email once voting opens. NB: please do NOT phone Time Out London as reception staff cannot answer Love London Awards queries.