London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Love Local 2021
Image: Time Out

Time Out Love Local Awards 2021 FAQs

Find out more about our awards for London’s most-loved small businesses and independent venues

Written by
Chris Waywell
Advertising

We’ve had thousands of nominations for our Time Out Love Local Awards 2021. Now it’s your chance to vote for your favourite local small businesses and independent venues in London. If you have questions about how the process works, when voting closes, when the winners are announced (or anything else), read on…

You can vote from Thursday November 11 until Friday December 17. 

The FAQs

Time Out Love Local 2021 FAQs

What are the Time Out Love Local Awards?
They’re a chance to nominate and vote for your favourite local and small businesses in your city: bars, cafés, restaurants, music venues, galleries, you name it. Anywhere that you think deserves some recognition for what it does.

Can I still nominate a business or venue?
No, sorry. Nominations for 2021 closed on Sunday November 7.

What happens now?
All the places that were nominated this year were added to a ‘long list’ of nominees. Time Out editors then compiled a shortlist for each category. Now you get to vote for your favourites. Voting takes place from November 11 2021 until December 17 2021.

Do I need to create a Time Out account to vote?
Nope, you don’t.

Can I change my vote(s) once I’ve submitted it/them? 
No, sorry. You can vote for as many venues as you like, in as many categories, but you can’t un-submit. So choose carefully!

Can I vote for venues by email or phone?
No, sorry. 

I actually am a local venue, can I vote for myself and can I get my customers to vote for me?
Totally. You can vote for yourself, and get all your devoted regulars to vote for you too – click here to download the Time Out Love Local Awards 2021 logo so that you can use it on social. Voting is open until December 17 2021.

Can I vote in multiple categories?
Yes, you can vote in all the available categories.

My business isn’t listed on Time Out. Can I get it added?
Yes. Go to this page and you can add it for free.

When will the winners be announced?
Winners in all categories will be announced early in 2022.

Can I find out how many votes my business received?
No, we don’t release the total number of votes received per venue during the campaign.

I’m having technical issues. How do I get help?
There will be a dedicated help email once voting opens. NB: please do NOT phone Time Out London as reception staff cannot answer Love London Awards queries.

GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS

1. Time Out reserves the right, at its complete discretion, to remove any business from the Love City Awards/campaign or to discount any votes. Any votes that are identified as having been generated using a tool or programme will be excluded from the final count.

2. The Time Out Love Awards is aimed at celebrating independent businesses. Major chains (over ten outlets or more) may be removed from the competition at Time Out’s discretion

3. Time Out is under no obligation to disclose the number of votes at any stage of the Love City campaign process.

4. Time Out shall have no responsibility for any costs incurred by any person or entity in relation to the Love City Awards/campaign.

5. For further information, please contact lovelondon@timeout.com.

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on Love Local

      You may also like
        Best-selling Time Out offers
          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.