Time Out’s manifesto for a future London

Not calling him lazy or anything, but comedian Tom Parry wants a communal space where work is forbidden

I have a cousin who lived in South Africa and we would contact each other all the time. Every two or three years we’d see each other. Then he moved to London. We saw each other less in London than we did when he lived in South Africa. It is so hard to get schedules in sync. Everybody is so busy here. Living here’s a bit like free-diving underwater with no tank. You’re holding your breath. For the last seven or eight months everyone’s been able to come up for air, and breathe, and go, ‘It’s mad, isn’t it, down there?’ What if we made a space for people to do that permanently? The Thames has got to feature.

It’s just like having a big lungful of fresh air. Maybe a barge, a floating island on the middle of the Thames. And, at the risk of sounding like an old man in a Sam Smith’s pub, I think we’ve got to do away with wi-fi. It’s got to be a gadget-free space. I’m also a sucker for really big beanbags.

The Southbank Centre’s full of magical spaces like that: there’s lots of room and there’s lots of people who don’t quite know why they’re in there. I’d want that kind of atmosphere but on a barge on the Thames: huge beanbags; maybe a little bit of live acoustic music but nothing too intrusive.

And – most importantly – it’s always sunny.