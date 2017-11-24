Unicef UK Christmas Carol Concert

Get in the festive spirit in the stunning surroundings of St Paul's Cathedral

This festive charity carol concert will take place in St Paul's Cathedral in the run to Christmas. Choral classics will be sung by the cathedral choir and there will be a performance from Jessica Ware. The evening will be hosted by Kirsty Young and include readings from the Muzoon Almellehan, Martin Bell OBE and more of the charity's ambassadors. Unicef UK is raising money for the children of Syria this Christmas, and all proceeds from this event will go towards the cause. Booking recommended.

