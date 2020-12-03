Want to get paid to be good?

Got any phones languishing in the back of a drawer? Sure, you could lob them in the bin (do not lob them in the bin) or try to sell them online. Or, you know, leave them right there as some kind of weird nostalgic museum piece that you can periodically look at and say ‘ah, remember Snake?’. But what if we told you there was a better way – an eco-friendly and financially rewarding way, in fact – to go about it all?

Allow us to introduce you to the fine folk at ecoATM. These guys have set up a nifty little service where you can pop your old phones into one of their kiosks and your bank account will be instantly furnished with funds. And of course that’s great and all, but the best bit? You’ll be saving your old phone from landfill (a massive environmental problem btw), extending the usage of your device and thereby doing your bit for sustainability. Well done, you.

It’s also incredibly easy to do and exceptionally secure. So now you’re probably wondering where are these kiosks? Dotted around London, basically. You can find out exactly where on the ecoATM website (as well as get some extra info on the social channels at @ukecoatm), but put it this way: if you’re at a major shopping centre or a big Sainsbury’s you’re likely to be in pretty good shape. And with Christmas just around the corner, that means you’ll be in the perfect place to pick up some extra-special gifts for your loved ones. Or yourself. Why not?

And here’s something else to mull over. There are an estimated 55 million unused phones currently in the UK. Look, we’re not saying you’ve got all of them but it’s worth a little hunt just to make sure, right? Then all you need to do is take whatever you find to an ecoATM and your environmentally-friendly good deed will be rewarded with money to spend on whatever you damn well please. Plus! Recycling your old blower will give it a new lease of life as well as line your pockets. Boy, are you good.